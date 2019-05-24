Insider Selling: Alkermes Plc (ALKS) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.07 and a beta of 1.72. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

