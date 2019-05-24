Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $176,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,884. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $102.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $265.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,423,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

