Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ETON opened at $8.00 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.51% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

