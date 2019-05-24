Inphi Co. (IPHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPHI. Bank of America upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

IPHI stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $141,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,758 shares of company stock worth $3,130,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inphi by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

