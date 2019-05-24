Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.70. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth $1,789,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

