IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,235,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,651.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $307,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $979,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 825,900 shares of company stock worth $41,761,281 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ifg-advisory-llc-increases-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.