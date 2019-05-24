IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

O opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ifg-advisory-llc-acquires-369-shares-of-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.