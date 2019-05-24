iDealCash (DEAL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $106,405.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iDealCash

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,328,677,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,282,178 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

