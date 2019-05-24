Ibstock (IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.29 ($3.79).

LON IBST traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.18). 624,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 305 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $993.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 2162.00001555035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

