Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMJ. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMJ opened at $25.69 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ibonds-dec-2021-term-muni-bond-etf-ibmj-holdings-boosted-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.