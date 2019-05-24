HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $261,336.00 and approximately $752,775.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00421439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.01249567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00144420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004427 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,083,368 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

