HUYA (HUYA) Shares Up 1.8%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $21.05. 47,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,801,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in HUYA by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,836,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,801,000 after buying an additional 1,288,518 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 405,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HUYA by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 122,843 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

