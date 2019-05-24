Horseman Capital Management Ltd Has $724,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $134,824,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,986 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 86,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

CTSH opened at $61.35 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

