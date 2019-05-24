Hormel Foods (HRL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.13 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 27,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,206,934.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,705 shares of company stock worth $12,116,336. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

