Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

HOOK opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 892,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr bought 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.