Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Declares GBX 2.27 Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/hollywood-bowl-group-plc-bowl-declares-gbx-2-27-dividend.html.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.