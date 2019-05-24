Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Declares GBX 2.27 Dividend

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BOWL opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
