Hochtief Ag (HOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €148.10 ($172.21).

HOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FRA HOT traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €110.40 ($128.37). 82,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

