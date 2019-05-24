Hino Motors (HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.67

Shares of Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hino Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Hino Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

