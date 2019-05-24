Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 607,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 694,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $37.60 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

