Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of HIBB traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 60,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,340. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

