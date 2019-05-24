HFF, Inc. (HF) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HFF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HFF alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th.

HFF stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.66. HFF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “HFF, Inc. (HF) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/hff-inc-hf-position-boosted-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

Receive News & Ratings for HFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.