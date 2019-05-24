Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard is benefiting from its Intelligent Edge segment, which is driven by solid growth in Aruba Services and Aruba Product revenues. Consistent installed base growth is boosting Aruba Services, while strong growth across both wired and wireless LAN is enhancing Aruba Product revenues. Also, it is gaining from its focus on high-margin businesses, such as IoT, server, storage and Big Data. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives, operating margin expansion and a solid capital return strategy bode well for the company. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the challenge imposed on the company due to the acquisition of EMC by Dell is a headwind. Moreover, reduced Tier one server sales is an overhang on the top line. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,674,702. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

