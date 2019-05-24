Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after acquiring an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,126.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $67,702,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,089,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,604,898 shares of company stock valued at $453,570,730. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $130.40. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,171. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/hershey-co-hsy-shares-bought-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.