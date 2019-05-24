Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Brean Capital cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,697. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $96,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,687.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

