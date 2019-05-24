Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,885,000 after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

HLX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx-holdings-lifted-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.