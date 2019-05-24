Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Trading Down 5.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 906,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,226,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

