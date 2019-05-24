HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.61 ($89.08).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €68.28 ($79.40) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52 week high of €81.70 ($95.00). The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

