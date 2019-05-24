Healthequity Inc (HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott Sells 4,000 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $272,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,950,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthequity by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 279,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Healthequity by 11,935.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 271,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Healthequity Inc (HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott Sells 4,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/healthequity-inc-hqy-vp-darcy-g-mott-sells-4000-shares.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.