Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised Health Insurance Innovations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

HIIQ stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.61. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 737.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197,010 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at $224,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 12.7% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 888,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

