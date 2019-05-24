Head to Head Survey: Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) and Ciena (CIEN)

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 88.14, suggesting that its stock price is 8,714% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $3.09 billion 1.77 -$344.69 million $1.12 31.42

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ciena.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ciena 5.03% 10.73% 5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Technologies and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 1 9 13 0 2.52

Ciena has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ciena beats Zoom Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and assurance, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services; and OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

