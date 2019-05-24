Head to Head Survey: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Merriman (MERR)

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. Goldman Sachs Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs Group and Merriman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs Group $36.62 billion 1.92 $10.46 billion $25.27 7.60 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs Group and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs Group 25.13% 12.79% 1.04% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs Group 1 8 5 0 2.29 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus price target of $244.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Merriman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs Group beats Merriman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other brokerage services, as well as the marketing and clearing of client transactions on various stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

