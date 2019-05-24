Head-To-Head Review: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) versus Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.91 $9.63 million N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $552.23 million 1.38 $75.53 million $12.26 8.89

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.40% 19.08% 11.93% Virtus Investment Partners 13.35% 20.19% 3.84%

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $109.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Virtus Investment Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

