Head-To-Head Contrast: Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) vs. Crexendo (CXDO)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn alerts:

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crexendo does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 0.63% 7.25% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.57 $1.63 billion N/A N/A Crexendo $11.91 million 4.29 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.