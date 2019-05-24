Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Harris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,076,000 after buying an additional 652,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,236,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,363,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Harris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,222,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRS opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $189.41.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRS. Barclays raised their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

