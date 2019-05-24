Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

HOG stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

