GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (GSAH) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Head to Head Comparison

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 154.53% 1.11% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 44.85% 7.23% 4.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 9.88 $26.65 million $1.45 13.10

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.