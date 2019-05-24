Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

GPI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $76.48. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,582. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $194,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,129,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.