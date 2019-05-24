Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,359,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,458,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $23,777,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $366.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $265.11 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.60, for a total value of $1,703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,677,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,386 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,302. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

