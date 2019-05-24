Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 19,629 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 25,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.66 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on NetApp to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

