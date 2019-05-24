Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SNS Securities downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

