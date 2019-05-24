Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.36.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.83. The stock had a trading volume of 359,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,196. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,147 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.