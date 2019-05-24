Gogold Resources (GGD) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 128,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 156,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Gogold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogold Resources Inc. will post 0.270000009642857 EPS for the current year.

About Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

