Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 253,498 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $185,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 370.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,069,000 after buying an additional 1,849,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,065,000 after buying an additional 723,850 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 167,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $338,869.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,756.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $1,735,825 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.35 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

