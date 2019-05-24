Genworth Financial (GNW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 97619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,097,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

