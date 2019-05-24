Gentherm (THRM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Longbow Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $386,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

