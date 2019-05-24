General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after buying an additional 1,049,722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,049,000 after purchasing an additional 436,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,688,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

GIS stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $53.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/general-mills-inc-gis-shares-bought-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.