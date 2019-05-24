General Electric (GE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, General Electric's shares have outperformed its industry. The company is poised to become more competent on the back of its portfolio restructuring program. In sync with this, it intends to focus on three core businesses — Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy — and gradually exit all others. The company believes that its solid Aviation segment, driven by strengthening services and military businesses will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, reduced quarterly dividend rate and reorganization in the Power business are likely to benefit results going forward. Moreover, growing commercial presence in emerging nations will likely improve near-term profitability. Also, the company has been witnessing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front, reflecting bullish sentiment.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 81.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

