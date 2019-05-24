Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.72

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 13632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $168,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Boykin sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $59,589.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $304,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 279,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 771,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 112,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

