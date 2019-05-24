Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 275,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 56.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter.

TKC opened at $4.71 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

