Fossil Group (FOSL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,020,874 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 733,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,277 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after buying an additional 710,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 383,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

